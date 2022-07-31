Greetings from Glendale!
With this heat, there is no mistaking that summer is here. We hope you all are staying cool and having a chance to enjoy some summer festivities.
Speaking of summer festivities, thank you to all of the vendors, volunteers and everyone who came out to enjoy our 4th of July events. It was three days of events. Vendors, food booths, car show, the parade was probably the longest we have seen in a very long time. And of course, the fireworks.
Even though it rained through most of the firework show, it was still amazing and maybe even longer than usual.
Thank you to CCVCA who puts on the events and thank you to the Glendale Rural Fire Department. They are the ones that put on the firework show and they do such a fantastic job every year.
The Glendale City Wide Yard Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Maps will be available at Morningstar Coffee House and Pacific Ave. Studio. There will be maps at City Hall the week prior to the event.
This is a fun event. People from all over the state come and visit our town and do some shopping. People also rent spaces at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Pacific Avenue. We sure hope to see you here; it is a lot of fun.
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, several local area churches are having Worship in the Park. The churches get together at the park and everyone is invited. They also said bring your own lunch and have a picnic in the park afterward with everyone.
This is a great time for fellowship and to get to know others around this great area.
The Glendale Library has many events to offer this August. Story time is 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday. The libray does such a fantastic job of having a variety of events for the kids and teens.
Aug. 6 — Book Club
Aug. 20 — Teen Take Over Tie Dye Party
Aug. 27 — Read + Hike Jack London (Wolf Creek Inn and the London Peak access trail).
There is also the Fun Friday’s Summer Reading Program that has many different activities
Aug. 5 — Rock painting
Aug. 12 — Rattle making and song
Aug. 19 — Reptiles and more
Aug. 26 — Prize party to celebrate the many hours of summer reading that will be logged
The library here really puts on so many activities for the kids; it is appreciated very much.
With that being said, they are working on starting a library of things. They are looking for donations such as instruments, educational tools and other outdoor activity supplies (fishing kits, binoculars, etc.).
If you have any laying around that you would like to donate, call 541-832-2360. Any and all will be used and appreciated by all of us at the library.
With all of that being said, we wish you all a safe and happy summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.