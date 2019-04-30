Becker Vineyard and Cooper Ridge Vineyard tied for Greatest of the Grape. Delfino Vineyards and Winery took home the platinum medal and favorite red wine at the competition on April 13.
The 49th Greatest of the Grape annual wine competition was hosted by the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. This was the first year that all of the 28 wineries and the wine presented came from the Umpqua Valley region.
“We are proud and pleased to receive the recognition of the fine award winning wine that is being produced in the Umpqua Valley,” association board president Terry Brandborg said.
This year Becker Vineyard’s 2017 cabernet sauvignon and Cooper Ridge Vineyard’s 2015 merlot tied for the overall people’s choice award.
Favorite red wine went to Delfino Vineyards and Winery’s 2015 Forza Tempranillo. Favorite white wine went to Abacela Winery’s 2018 Albarino. The favorite wine and food pairing went to Becker Vineyard’s 2017 cabernet sauvignon and Firehouse Fudge Company’s simple, creamy milk chocolate fudge. Favorite food went to Steamboat Inn’s smoked bacon conserva in gourgeres.
The professional judges did a “blind taste” and were Michael Alberty from the Oregonian, Dr. Liz Thach from Sonoma State University and Matt Talbot, a blogger from Lake Oswego.
Platinum went to Delfino Vineyards and Winery for its 2015 Forza Tempranillo.
Gold went to Girardet Vineyards and Winery for its 2017 Take Flight White and Spangler Vineyards for its 2015 carmenere.
Silver went to Paul O’Brien Winery for its 2014 tempranillo and The Cellars the Southern Oregon Wine Institute for its 2016 sauvignon blanc.
Bronze went to Bradley Vineyards for its 2015 pinot noir and Cooper Ridge Vineyard for its 2015 merlot.
The professional food judges chose True Kitchen & Bar. The professional restaurant and winery presentation judge chose Condon’s Culinary Creations.
