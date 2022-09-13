If you’re walking somewhere else in downtown Roseburg, you might miss it.
Roseburg Collectibles almost hidden into a nook between two other businesses, open to the public only through a small red door indented into the building.
As you walk in, you’re greeted by an overwhelming display of stuff — books and DVDs are piled over 6 feet high in the air, the shelves are stacked full up to the ceiling, Hot Wheels, CDs, cassettes and baseball cards fill the racks hanging haphazardly through the store.
For physical media lovers, it looks like paradise.
Roseburg Collectibles is owned by Chuck and Grace Vangelisti, a couple from San Jose, California, who moved to Roseburg in 1989 to open their first store in downtown Roseburg. The two met in San Francisco 50 years ago — Chuck Vangelisti had finished his military service and Grace Vangelisti had recently arrived in the country from the Philippines.
“Usually when I come in, I say ‘Just let me know if you need help with anything' or 'if you need something moved,’” said Chuck Vangelisti.
The couple buys inventory from wherever they can — they trade with customers and buy bulk collections from garage sales and estate sales, filling their small space to the brim with all types of media.
While they opened their first location in downtown Roseburg in 1989, they expanded with another location in Sutherlin, but were forced to close in 1997 in order to look for work in Washington.
During this time, the two operated an online business, selling collectibles through their own website, as well as on eBay and Amazon.
“For example, a VHS way back when they would sell them each for 99 cents. I figured I’m looking for a rare type of VHS so I bought cases of them,” Grace Vangelisti said. “And it got to the point where you could hardly walk in the apartment because there was just too much inventory. I said, ‘If we don’t move, and get a store, we got to get rid of this.’”
When Chuck’s mother got sick, the two moved back to Roseburg to look after her, and with a significant inventory already in their hands, their most recent brick and mortar location opened in 2009.
“Our first customer was very quiet,” Grace Vangelisti said. “He wouldn’t talk. I just said ‘Hey, how you doing, my name is Grace, are you looking for anything?’ I just made him very comfortable. Even to this day from 2009, he’s still our customer.”
The couple prides themselves on becoming friends with the regular customers who live in the downtown area and go to their store frequently. For them, running a business is about more than the sales.
One customer who shopped in their store was going through cancer, and asked the two if they would pray for him. The couple agreed.
“We put them in our prayers every morning, but you can’t buy any money with that,” Grace Vangelisti said. “I think to me, it makes people look at you and know you care. And I think that’s very important, because with most business you go in and go out. But we like to get to know our customers.”
Along with running the store downtown, the two also set up booths at local events — most recently a gun show and an antique show.
“I tried to sell him because he’s an antique,” Grace said jokingly while looking at Chuck Vangelisti. “But nobody wanted to buy.”
In the era of streaming services, where online companies like Spotify and Netflix become the way people consume their movies, TV, and music, local brick-and-mortar stores selling DVDs, CDs and records have had a difficult time keeping up with the changing landscape of media consumption.
But the Vangelistis aren’t trying to compete with the biggest and richest companies — they’re doing their own thing, carving out their own, friendly niche in the tiny, crowded store on Southeast Jackson Street.
