Actor Jim Belushi called the Redbarn Dispensary in Myrtle Creek “one of the most beautiful dispensaries in the state of Oregon, and I’ve been to a lot of them.”
Belushi came to Todd and Tony Theiss’s dispensary as a special guest on Tuesday afternoon. According to Facebook, the event was scheduled to start at 3 p.m., but Belushi didn’t show up until around 4:15 p.m.
More than 100 people lined up outside to come in and take a quick photo with 64-year-old Belushi. The actor and musician is well known for a variety of roles, including an eight-year stint as the title character of the TV sitcom "According to Jim." His movie credits include "K-9" and "Curly Sue."
Todd Theiss lingered on the fringes making sure the sales were going well while keeping an eye on Belushi and the crowd inside.
“It’s exciting,” Todd Theiss said. “He’s partnered with several dispensaries around the state that he likes and wants to do business with and we are fortunate enough to be one of them.”
Misty Schartner gushed as she waited at the front of the line to take a photo with Belushi.
“Oh my god, you’re so cool! I’m so excited right now,” Schartner said. “I can’t even hold it in.”
Most of the people came from Myrtle Creek or Roseburg. Drew Russell from Myrtle Creek came just to see what was happening.
“Something to do,” Russell said. “Getting out of the house, meeting new people. I grew up watching some of (Belushi’s) movies. My grandma watches more.”
Belushi has been growing his marijuana on his farm in Eagle Point near the Rogue River for three years and sells his products in select dispensaries around the state, occasionally making appearances in some of his favorite places and selling his most exclusive products.
“Oregon is the greatest state with cannabis in the country, probably the world,” Belushi said. “We are going to lead with our medicine, lead the community to healing.”
Rob Peterson grows cannabis under his label, Pedbo Special, and wanted to try some of Belushi’s products that are similar to his own.
“I was going to compare mine with Jim’s but Jim didn’t bring his brand that I want, one of them at least,” Peterson said.
Belushi spoke about cannabis as more than a medicine, but as something almost spiritual that affects everything from music to health to interactions with loved ones.
“It’s all medicine,” Belushi said. “Whether you have seizures, PTSD, helps with headaches, backaches, there’s so many great things it helps with, but it also enhances music, it enhances the touch of your lover’s skin, food, it sparks creativity. Also, it brings a sense of euphoria and joy and lightness. That is all included in the wellness of cannabis.”
