After 28 years of the Scevers family bussing tables, serving soups and chatting with customers at Karen’s Coffee Cup, Karen and Nic Scevers have sold the business and moved on to retirement.
The couple, now in their 70s, bought the restaurant at 2445 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. in the 1990s when the logging and forestry industry started to slump.
“With the woods closing up somewhat at that time in the ’90s, we decided to look for something else,” Karen Scevers said. “We found this and it was a struggling business and we thought, well, we would buy it and if we could do it, we would. It sounded like something we wanted to do.”
Nic Scevers worked in the timber industry with a contracting business and saw it was going “downhill.”
“I’m very, very happy,” Karen Scevers said. “I loved the business, I loved the interaction with the people and it became a very successful business. The clientele were just really special people. And, over the years, we’ve had some very good employees.
“A lot of our success, we attribute to them. It kind of just became a big family, really.”
Their three children, Kim, Rod and Carrie, all worked in the restaurant, from bussers to managers. With the sale, they are all taking new pathways.
“Our children have worked with us over the years,” Karen Scevers said. “We sold outside the family because the kids didn’t want that big of a responsibility.”
The restaurant has served as a breakfast and lunch spot, serving everything from Denver and Philly steak omlettes to steak and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches.
The business was sold to Julie Crowe in January. Crowe worked with the Scevers for a few months and told them she was very interested in purchasing the business from them.
Crowe could not be reached for comment.
“We just decided it was just time to retire, and that was the basic reason we sold,” Karen Scevers said. “We were hoping to sell it to somebody who would carry on the same family style kind of business and hopefully that’s how it will be.”
