Lightning storms on Aug. 24 not only lit up the sky, but also parts of forest resulting in multiple fires throughout Douglas County.
Over 1,000 firefighters across Oregon have answered the call to assist local firefighting personnel. Those ranks were bolstered by local timber companies in Douglas County, which have coordinated with local firefighting leadership to lend aid in the form of personnel and equipment.
“Wildfires are devastating our entire community. We do it because it’s the right thing to do, we do it because the smoke in the air is hard on our community members, we do it to protect our very valuable timberlands from burning,” said Lone Rock Resources Vice President Brennon Garrelts. “Each fire we fought was on BLM land from the lighting strikes.”
Lone Rock was part of the initial attack on the Chilcoot and Ridge fires in the Umpqua National Forest before focusing their attention on the Tyee Ridge Complex fire. Specifically fighting the Yellow Creek, Blue Hole and Cougar Creek fires.
According to Douglas Timber Operators Executive Director Matt Hill, Roseburg Forest Products, Lone Rock Resources and Sierra Pacific are all a part of a complete and coordinated system with the state of Oregon that provides resources for firefighting efforts.
Hill went on to say that providing heavy equipment is “critically important” as dozers and water trucks are essential to fighting fires such as the Tyee Ridge Complex fire.
Lone Rock employees were the first on the scene when the Blue Hole fire was discovered. For two days Lone Rock employees were the only people fighting that fire before any other fire agency assigned personnel to the Blue Hole fire, according to Garrelts.
Lone Rock supplied firefighters with approximately 20 staff members that assisted on and off. These staff members include loggers, road builders, foresters and timber fellers, according to Garrelts.
Referred to as a complete and coordinated system, Douglas Forest Protection Association spokesperson Rachael Pope said the system as it stands today is what drives the successful containment of any wildfires that may spark in the county.
“Rural land owners, large timber companies, farmers, they are participating in the fire program both in a financial way in paying to suppress the fire in initial attack and paying for it when it becomes a multi-million dollar fire,” Garrelts said. “We have equipment dedicated to fighting fires, we train our people every year. They go through the same training as any other professional firefighter.”
Lone Rock and companies like it are a part of that initial attack. According to Garrelts, companies like Lone Rock are not just protecting their assets in timber. They have financial investment in the actual protection of these lands as landowners.
For example, Garrelts said the Cougar Creek fire has accumulated $22 million. The Cougar Creek fire is a part of the Tyee Ridge Complex fire. At 44% containment, costs will continue to rise.
Any timber company that responds to a fire will be in constant contact with fire agencies like Douglas Forest Protective Agency. Once a fire agency has the resources and organization to respond themselves, they take over.
“When it’s time to fight fire, our people put on the same yellow shirt and green pants like every other firefighter out there. You can’t differentiate us from other firefighters. We bring a level of cooperation that’s really a surge force to help these agencies get their arms around the fires and then we go back to our day jobs,” Garrelts said.
Sierra Pacific Industries was on the scene for the direct attacks on the Hardscrabble, Big Tom, Cougar Creek, Chilcoot and Brice Creek fires. Over 20 Sierra Pacific staff were working across five fires following the late August lightning storms.
According to Sierra Pacific spokesperson Courtney Griesel, the company provided three dozers, three fire engines, two water tenders and one excavator. SPI employees continue to fight these fires.
A part of the directly engaging the fire, SPI manually assessed landscapes, patrolled for additional hotspots and utilized machinery to slow spread. Griesel said this kind of work will continue into the winter months.
“There is a state wide land owner activation plan in place for everyone to be out there helping,” said SPI Timberland Manager Kevin Tuers. “We show up as a unit on, say, Big Tom and we are the Incident Commanders so to speak. As soon as DFPA or ODF shows up, who has the overhead capacity, we run all communications through them.”
According to Pope, the goal of DFPA is to always have some kind of presence on an incident. Even when timber companies are alone during an initial attack, DFPA leadership is in close coordination with whatever company entity is fighting a fire. Pope said the resources these companies provide is “instrumental” in DFPA’s successful containment efforts.
According to DFPA, when a company wants to assist on a fire they sign up for an Incident Resource Agreement to use their equipment on a DFPA or ODF fire. This agreement allows for DFPA to catalogue each piece of equipment which they can then refer to when dispatching equipment to fires.
“We have a tremendous asset in our local private timber companies. They have developed well trained and well equipped, firefighting resources. These resources are a tremendous asset, helping minimize the size of fires,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman.
Garrelts said the system as it is set up today is very effective. Without the current system the response time on any given wildfire would not be as fast because, during fire season, the amount of firefighters on the West Coast is scarce.
(1) comment
Timber Companies know Best in how to Manage their Crops!
Allow them to Manage More of Our Forests!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.