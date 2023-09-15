Lightning storms on Aug. 24 not only lit up the sky, but also parts of forest resulting in multiple fires throughout Douglas County.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

3
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

Timber Companies know Best in how to Manage their Crops!

Allow them to Manage More of Our Forests!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.