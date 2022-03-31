After recently vacating its longtime location in the Roseburg Marketplace, the owner of Loggers Tap House recently announced the new location for its Roseburg restaurant.
Owner Sam Gross told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the Loggers Tap House will be located in the back unit of a building in the 1800 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The front section of the building is occupied by a Redbarn Dispensary, 1810 NE Stephens St. Gross said the building will have a large outdoor deck and room for two food carts outside as well. Gross said the entrance will be on the west side of the building.
An earlier release said the goal is to be open at the new location by May 1.
Gross opened a second Tap House in Winston in September.
Gross has also announced plans to open another eatery he plans to build from the ground up on 6 acres of land he bought overlooking the Winchester Dam on the North Umpqua River.
He plans to develop the venture in phases. Phase 1 will consist of a steel-frame building on the edge of the cliff by the dam, with Loggers Tap House and a bar inside, and as many as eight food trucks outside. Phase 1 will cover more than 7,000 square feet.
Phase 2 calls for enlarging the building and putting nine restaurants and a bar inside, all sharing the same space.
Loggers Tap House closed its doors at the Roseburg Marketplace on March 27.
Pending all necessary approvals, the move is expected to make way for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill. John Lazur, associate planner with the Roseburg Community Development Department said the application was filed March 2. Developers plan to demolish the existing building and construct a 2,325 square foot outlet. The site plan calls for a drive-thru and 300 square feet of outdoor seating area.
(1) comment
Congrats to Loggers!
I'm half a bubble off topic, but does anyone have any insight as to what's happening with the Winco build?
