Can you believe the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship is only 95 days away? Even more unbelievable is that there almost was no Chainsaw Carving Championship for 2023.
The Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce looked at all the factors and felt like it would not be possible. This amazing community rallied around and within less than 12 hours the event was back on track.
The 23rd Annual Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship will be happening over Father’s Day Weekend from June 15-18. If it’s something you have never experienced, it is an absolute must. If you have been previously, you already know how great it is and we look forward to seeing you soon.
Forty carvers have four days to turn massive logs into works of art with chainsaws, no small feat I assure you. Each day also includes a 90-minute quick carve from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The pieces created in that hour and a half are all auctioned off that same day.
See something you like? You can stick around and enjoy the fantastic artists and numerous vendors before making a piece yours to take home at the live auction.
If you have been as a spectator, you probably know that there are a lot of moving parts. One of the main hurdles being faced when contemplating this years event was a lack of assistance. Our community has really stepped up. In less than a week more than two dozen volunteers have signed up for various jobs to make sure this event can carry on.
If you would like to volunteer to help at the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship, please visit oregonccc.com/volunteer or call the chamber office at 541-271-3495.
Another daunting task is collecting all the wood necessary to make this show the great success that it is. We have the great fortune of working with Oregon Log & Burl who works tirelessly to secure wood and get it to us here in Reedsport.
Southport Forest Products and Roseburg Lumber Products are very generously providing all the spruce that we need for our main carve pieces. They are also providing some cedar and redwood for our quick carves, but it looks like we are going to need more.
If you have any cedar or redwood that is at least 24 inches in diameter we would love to have it.
Father’s Day weekend is buzzing with activity, and it’s not just the 40 chainsaws running at the same time. The Rock and Gem Show and Sale will be happening June 16–18 and it is not to be missed.
You don’t have to be a rockhound to enjoy the many beautiful things available to purchase and also to simply admire.
Keeping on with the art theme is the annual art walk that takes place on Fir Avenue, organized by the Mindpower Gallery. You can contact them at 541-271-2485 if you would like more information.
It’s hard to talk about summertime events in coastal Douglas County without bringing up DuneFest. We are very pleased to announce that this iconic family friendly sand event will be happening Aug. 8-Aug. 13.
This will be DuneFest’s 21st year and many of those have been run by the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce. This year DuneFest promises to be a spectacular event under the new owner and operator, Lockdown Performance.
No stranger to DuneFest, Lockdown Performance has been a part of DuneFest for the last couple of years and they are looking forward to carrying on the DuneFest legacy. Camping and wristbands will be going on sale this Wednesday, March 15 at noon.
Visit dunefest.com for more information or to purchase your tickets. If you have any questions, you can call 971-200-6006.
August is going to be action packed. DuneFest will kick things off and then Aug. 19 brings back the popular FishMeDerby for their second year. The following weekend, on Aug. 26, is the 30th annual Kool Coastal Nights Car Show. More than 250 classic cars filling Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
Labor Day weekend is the annual S.T.E.P. salmon derby drawing anglers from all over to participate and seek to take home top honors.
Lots going on here, hope you can join us. Please call the chamber office if you have any questions: 541-271-3495.
