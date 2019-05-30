Two Douglas County companies are fighting over an $11,000 payment, which eventually led Addox Heating Center to file a lawsuit against Michael D. Brown Construction in Douglas County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Addcox claimed it sent the construction company a bid and received verbal approval to proceed with the work in January 2018. When the heating and air conditioning company asked for the 50% downpayment, no payment was made.
In June, the construction company asked Addcox to finish the work so the house could be sold, indicating a buyer was already invested. The owner of Addcox agreed to finish the work on good faith based on previous work experience with the construction company.
Addcox filed a complaint with the Construction Contractors Board in November but said in the claim the construction company owed money and the mortgage company would take over the completion of the house.
The Construction Contractors Board suspended the construction company and required it to pay $1,000 in fines. The company has had four suspensions since it was licensed in 2011. According to the construction board, the majority of suspensions resulted from unpaid construction debt or other serious violations of contractor regulations.
Company owner Michael Brown was first licensed in 1999, but there is no explanation of why he was relicensed in 2011. The construction company filed for bankruptcy in January, according to the claim.
The construction company’s phone number was disconnected and a representative from Addcox declined to comment on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.