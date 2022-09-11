MOD Pizza will host a Bridge Day on Sunday and Monday where customers can get a sneak peek of the new location.
During Bridge Day, customers will get 50% off and 100% of all sales will be donated to the company’s employee relief fund, MOD Bridge Fund, which can offer relief in times of crisis.
The new-to-the-area pizza place will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and from 5-8 p.m. for dinner during Bridge Day.
MOD Pizza will officially open its Roseburg location Tuesday at 1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and the first 50 customers will receive a free MOD-size pizza.
At MOD Pizza, guests can customize pizzas and salads with more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings to choose from. Each pizza is made in front of the customer and unique, but the same price regardless of the amount of toppings a person chooses.
People who sign up for MOD Rewards within the first month of opening will also receive a free pizza at their next visit.
MOD Roseburg will also host a community day on Sept. 29 where 100% of all sales will be donated to The FISH Food Pantry.
In addition to pizzas and salads the restaurant also offers a chocolate cake, cheesy garlic bread, house-made lemonades, fountain sodas, beers and wine.
MOD was founded in 2008 in Seattle by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. In addition to looking for innovative pizzas, they built the company with the goal to put people first. There are opportunities for people with barriers to employment, local community fundraisers and creating a place of inclusion.
