The Grocery Outlet under construction in Myrtle Creek is preparing for opening day with a hiring fair at noon on Thursday at the Grand Victorian Theatre.
Owners Angie and Tom Criss are planning on hiring at least 30 people to help open the store on June 27. Employees will start training on June 10 with some, including cashiers, commuting to the Winston Grocery Outlet to do training in an active store.
“We are anticipating a great turnout,” Angie Criss said. “It’s just a big dadgum party.”
The owners are looking to fill all positions for full time and part time. Anyone interested can email questions or resumes to myrtlecreek@groceryoutlet.com.
She said the post on the store Facebook page has already received lots of interest and they’ve already set up one-on-one interviews before the fair.
“We are always looking for the right fit,” Angie Criss said. “We’re really looking for a staff that can be part of our extended family and represent us in the community. These our are neighbors that come in every day.”
The Criss family looked for a store in Oregon and thought they were going to have to move as far aways as Pennsylvania, but when they found the Myrtle Creek location, they knew they found home.
“Honestly, I’d given up on staying in Oregon,” Tom Criss said. “We fell in love with Myrtle Creek.”
They said they came from a similar town and love the hospitality, the small town feel and the diversity between the South County towns.
“We always wanted that chance to give back and Grocery Outlet gives us that opportunity,” Angie Criss said.
The Criss family said they already have started partnering with community organizations and are looking forward to being part of the community.
The store started construction in November and will have a grand opening on June 27 at 9 a.m.
