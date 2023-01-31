Trash covers a dump site, located on the corner of Shurtz Hill Road and Faver Drive off of Council Creek Road in Riddle, where an unauthorized recycling company, 2 Tons Recycling and Recovery, has been operating.
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Jennifer Catlett misses the nice, quiet neighborhood she moved to near Council Creek outside of Riddle two years ago. It’s where children played freely and livestock — such as horses, chickens and goats — wandered around.
“It was really great. We loved it.” Catlett said.
One day, she heard that her neighbor’s two sons, Justin Dean Hampton and Frankie Junior Hampton, wanted to start a recycling business in the 100 block Shurtz Hill Road.
Named 2 Tons Recycling and Recovery, its website claims to offer pickup property cleanup, recycling removal, abandoned vehicle removal, trailer hauling and moving, vehicle entry and sales of reused, refurbished and recycled plastics.
“They’re not actually taking it anywhere to recycle it,” Catlett said. “It’s just a complete lie.”
Over the past two years, Catlett said she has watched the “recycling site” expand significantly behind her back fence. Filled with plastic bottles, garbage bags, broken cars and boats, rats, cats and dogs, and a growing number of suspected homeless people and alleged drug users who make her feel alert.
As a work-from-home nail technician, Catlett received several complaints from clients who try to drive to her home office and don’t want to come back because they drove to the junk yard.
“It affects everybody here,” Catlett said.
Dan Sieh is also concerned about the increasing waste, which he and his wife see from their house every day.
“Their junk is spilling onto the road and we have to drive around it,” Sieh wrote in an email.
Neither the owner of the recycling company or the company is licensed by the Department of Environmental Quality to collect, store or dispose of solid waste, according to DEQ spokesperson Dylan Darling. There was also no record of them as a registered business in the state of Oregon.
Catlett and other residents have made various efforts to clean up the dump, including numerous calls to police, fire, Douglas County Code Enforcement and the Douglas County Planning Department.
Catlett thanked the Planning Department for issuing approximately $9,000 in fines to this illegal recycling company, but prior to enforcement, the department tried to offer to appoint a team to clean up after a lien was placed on the property, which was ultimately rejected pending resolution.
According to DEQ, the agency issued a pre-enforcement notice in December to Frankie Junior Hampton to remove and properly dispose of or recycle various wastes dumped at a property by March 10. The notice requires Hampton to provide receipts and photographs showing legal disposal and recycling of those materials by March 24. Failure to comply will result in a fine of approximately $20,000 against Hampton.
The News-Review reached out to 2 Tons Recycling and Recovery numerous times, but did not hear back.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
Too bad a “big shot” lawyer, politician or celebrity didn’t live next door. It would have been cleaned up already.
