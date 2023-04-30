Asian fusion has come to downtown Roseburg at newly established restaurant F n B, which hosted a soft opening on April 14.
Customers will be greeted at the door by a friendly staff. If your table is not ready, the bar hosts a modest wine list of Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Rose. Customers can order wine by the bottle or the glass.
Themed cocktails are available, along with a few beer options from Two Shy Brewing and Looking Glass Brewery.
For the soft opening, F n B’s chefs prepared a tasting menu for customers. The Asian Fusion style menu will include items like Miso Salmon and Yakisoba Stir Fry.
Co-owner Heidi Leal said she wants to keep the restaurant fun and approachable.
“We want this concept to be casual with an approachable feel, nothing stuffy, keep it light and fun. We are hoping to help the downtown get the later crowd back down here. It’s frustrating to see how early things shut down after COVID,” said Leal.
Even in the early stages of developing a menu and while renovating a kitchen, F n B does not disappoint in creating simple yet flavorful dishes for its diners. The restaurant’s knowledgeable bartender will answer questions and satisfy the needs of any customer that walks through the door.
“The menu will continue to grow as we add on more dishes,” said Leal, “We might throw in some surprises, but expect some fun stuff!”
The restaurant features a newly renovated modern space that maintains a small-town feel.
The grand opening of F n B, located at 632 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, will be Thursday. The restaurant hosts live music most nights from award winning singer-songwriter Bob Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.