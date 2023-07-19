Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman (left) and Douglas County Forest Products Timber Manager John Blodgett Jr. (middle) pose for a photo before cutting the ribbon to the new timber pavilion at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds has a new space for events and education after Douglas Timer Operators unveiled a new timber pavilion Tuesday.
“For decades this site has always served as forestry, wildlife fire education during the fair. My organization has always hosted public educational things back in the ‘70s and ‘80s and it has had different shapes and sizes. This is the kind of final iteration of that,” said DTO Executive Director Matt Hill. “During the fair this will all be set up with booths, pamphlets and games and trivia about timber forestry and wildfire education.”
According to Hill, the large pieces of lumber were donated by Starfire Lumber Company while C&D Lumber donated materials for the roofing. Approximately 15 donors contributed $170,000 worth of materials and money to complete the project.
The project, which has been in the works for nearly 20 years, began in earnest March 2023. With help from multiple organizations the pavilion itself was constructed in about two days, according to Douglas County Forest Products Timber Manager John Blodgett Jr.
“The wood is local, sawn local, bought by a local log buyer and erected by local contractors. It’s a super cool project. It’s not your typical commercial project that might have a large company that might come from out of town and builds it, it’s the opposite,” Blodgett said.
Matt Lovemark, owner of Pacific Rim Timberworks, is responsible for the quick turnaround as he cut the timber and assembled each piece in his shop before it was built next to the fairgrounds.
Originally, the fairgrounds relied on a vinyl tent to hold its events.
“It was our idea to have an open timber pavilion with a kind of modern yet contemporary feel to it,” Lovemark said. “It also uses this sandwiching method with the double posts and the bolts which is kind of cool. It’s more like a railroad trestle. It’s a unique hybrid.”
Lovemark went on to say the design went through a couple of iterations. However, the final design was decided with inspiration from a similar pavilion.
Other contributions were made by Umpqua Aggregate Resources Excavation and Paving, which built the groundwork and utilities. Powerhouse Electric contributed all the electrical work while Wolf Brother’s construction built the roof of the pavilion.
