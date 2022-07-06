Last Century Trading Co. offers shoppers in downtown Roseburg a blast from the past in the shape of vintage refrigerators and mixers along with hand-crafted refurbished wooden treasures skillfully altered and retrofitted to be practical or decorative household wonders.
“This was something were we basically doing. Justin Zerwekh, the other owner, does a lot of restorations on old appliances and I like to do a lot of woodworking,” said Lane Hatfield, co-owner of Last Century Trading Co. “We’ve got to work together and we talked a little bit about having a shop here in town.”
With all the puzzle pieces falling into place very quickly, Last Century Trading Co. went from conception to storefront in about two months.
“We had to negotiate a little with the landlord, you know, to secure the space,” Hatfield said. “And when the tenant using this building moved next door, we came in and did a lot of repainting and redecorating.”
From truck-bed couches and vintage ’60s appliances to birdhouses and wooden crate shelving, Last Chance Trading Co. has a little bit of everything packed into just a few square feet.
“Right now, we are just seeing what people will engage with,” Hatfield said. “We are just putting a little bit of everything out there to see what they gravitate toward, then we will expand.”
The plan for the Last Century Trading Co. is to grow its business slowly and methodically.
“We just hope to have this kind of organically grow on its own,” Hatfield said. “It’s a tough economy right now, people have had to tighten up with the gas money and everything. It’s just about getting established and preparing for when people start coming back.”
Offering downtown shopper’s a different style of a store with products that are not normally found in local Roseburg shops, Hatfield and Zerwekh are carving out their own niche among the downtown businesses.
“We tried to do something complementary, but not a carbon copy of other downtown stores,” Hatfield said. “And, Roseburg doesn’t have a big, you know, vintage type shop.
“With Graffiti night coming up, we got some t-shirts and we’re going to try and get it filled up in here. We are going to get a lot more automotive-type themed things in here, maybe we can get a little light traffic from that.”
Last Century Trading Co. has a Facebook presence and an Instagram account to match. The shop itself is located at 516 SE Jackson St.
