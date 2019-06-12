The owner of Pete’s Drive-In, Darell Orth, plans on reopening before the Fourth of July. It closed in December after a runaway vehicle crashed into the restaurantm, starting a fire.
Orth said the reconstruction took longer than he wanted but he likes the quality of the work and has had a lot of positive feedback throughout the whole process.
“I just haven’t been in operation for a while and I’d like to be done already,” Orth said. “We’re really excited that the community is still behind us. We’re excited about having our grand reopening. It’s never been closed for this long.”
While he doesn’t have a specific date, Orth is aiming to open before Graffiti Weekend events begin in July. He started construction in April and has already hired some carhops.
“We’ve just got to get all the equipment in here,” Orth said. “I got equipment sitting all over the state and in storage, we’re just waiting to get it in here. We’re close.”
He said he’s expanded the kitchen and will add ice cream and some smoked meat options.
“Pete’s has never really had a remodel,” Orth said. “Nothing at this scale.”
Pete’s Drive-In had a food truck opened at The Lot at 444 SE Oak Ave. until the end of March, when Orth went all in on the remodel.
“We’re hoping to get some good practice in before Graffiti,” Orth said.
