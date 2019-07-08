Ten minutes before Pete’s Drive-In reopened, a 1931 Buick and two 1969 Chevrolet Chevelles pulled into the parking lot, waiting to be the first customers since the restaurant shut down in December.
James and Judy Throne brought their green Chevelle, nickname "Poison Ivy," which is so well known around Pete's that it's painted on the new mural. Pete's shut down in December after a car drove into the kitchen.
“It’s a great place to be,” James Throne said. “All hangout, all the cool cars. I’m glad it’s open, glad it’s back.”
He pulled in just before Jim and Glynda Walker did with their orange and white Chevelle. They have all been coming to Pete's to show off and see other old cars for years and they planned to show up first to show their support and to enjoy one of their old favorite places again.
“You get into old cars, you get into Pete’s,” Jim Walker said. “It’s the place to be with old cars.”
Owner Darrell Orth said he was determined to open before Graffiti Weekend starts on Wednesday, even after seven months of construction and setbacks.
“I think if you asked all of the car clubs, they would say it wasn’t Graffiti if there wasn’t Pete’s,” Orth said. “Every night, there will be cars here, which is the fun part of being owners of Pete’s.”
During the construction period, most of the employees left or found temporary work elsewhere. With the reopening, all three of the cooks came back and Orth is adding another one, and three of the six carhops came back.
“I feel really good,” Orth said. “We’re just hoping to get the kinks worked out. Like a newborn, we’re suffering growing pains. We appreciate Roseburg for being patient with us.”
The restaurant is back to normal operating hours at 1270 W. Harvard Ave. The Cruise-In for Graffiti Weekend will be at Pete's on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
More to come.
