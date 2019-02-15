Redbarn Dispensary has outgrown its space in Myrtle Creek and is adding another location in Roseburg this month.
General Manager Martijn Wagner said expansion was always part of the plan since the dispensary opened in 2017.
“Redbarn is looking to grow,” Wagner said. “We’ve been doing very very well in Myrtle Creek and the plan from the beginning was to expand and become one of the premier purveyors of cannabis products in Oregon.”
The Roseburg location was approved by the city to open at 1810 NE Stephens St. The location met all of the city ordinances regarding marijuana businesses including the buffer requirements for distances from schools, residential areas and other marijuana dispensaries.
“It will be the largest dispensary in Douglas County, and probably the nicest,” Wagner said. “The owners have gone above and beyond to make it a very warm and inviting and welcoming place.”
Wagner said the location will have the same indicas, hybrids, sativas and other cannabis products that are available in the Myrtle Creek location.
“Which is one of the things we pride ourselves on,” Wagner said.
Despite reports of cannabis being overabundant in Oregon, owner Roland Todd Theiss is expanding. He could not be reached for comment.
“It hasn’t changed how we do business here at this dispensary,” Wagner said. “We hope that Douglas County is ready because it’s going to be the nicest dispensary they’ve ever had the pleasure of going to.”
