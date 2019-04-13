Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich and two volunteers from the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce commemorated the expansion of River Place Mobile Home Community on Friday.
The 112-unit community is getting 44 new homes. Six have already been purchased, about half are placed and most of the rest have been ordered by the neighborhood owners, California-based Investment Property Group.
Rich thanked the group for bringing low-cost housing options to the Roseburg area.
“It is much-needed,” Rich said. “Housing is a big issue for Roseburg and this is one more opportunity for our citizens to purchase a home.”
The average cost of a new manufactured home in Oregon is $93,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau Manufactured Housing Survey from 2017, the most recent year available. The median housing value in Oregon at that time was $265,700, according to the U.S. Census Bureau 2013-2017 American Community Survey 5-year Estimates.
“You own the home but you pay space rent, so you don’t own the land,” Home Sales Director David Bates said. “It’s a true need here, from my understanding of Southern Oregon in general. The cost to get a brand new home here is significantly lower than a stick built home.”
The houses come from Clayton Homes, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway; Fleetwood Homes, a subsidiary of Cavco Homes, which is a subsidiary of Cavetown Planing Mill Co., Inc.; and Skyline Homes, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation.
Bates said the production of the homes is “phenomenal” with what customers can customize. Karrie Baughman is a former manager for the community and can point out the ages of homes by the changes that have happened over the years.
“Manufactured housing has come a long way,” Baughman said, “They are wonderful homes. They are just like a built home.”
Manufactured homes reached peak interest in 1998 and 1999 in Douglas County with the county Building Department issuing almost 600 manufactured home permits that fiscal year. The number of permits has steadily fallen since then. Last year, only 130 permits were issued, up from 69 in 2012 and 2013.
Investment Property Group regional manager Alan Yarrish said the expansion came out of an increased need after the recession.
“It makes sense,” Yarrish said.
As of March 31, the department issued almost half as many permits as in the same time period last year.
The group has 96 manufactured home communities in seven states. It has 36 communities in Oregon.
