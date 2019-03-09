The Food and Drug Administration warned on Tuesday that it found asbestos in three cosmetics from Claire’s, which sells jewelry and makeup to teenagers.
The claims were initially reported in 2017 and the company withdrew, but did not recall, the products.
An employee at the Claire’s in Roseburg declined to comment but confirmed all cosmetics were removed for customers’ peace of mind until all of the tests come back.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have removed the three products identified by the F.D.A. from our stores, and are also removing any remaining talc-based cosmetic products,” Claire’s spokeswoman Melanie Berry said. “There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe.”
The FDA cannot force the company to recall the products per the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act that has not been updated since it was enacted in 1938.
