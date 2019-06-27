Roseburg Forest Products will temporarily shut down primary operations at the plywood plants in Coquille, Dillard and Riddle starting July 1 and ending July 7. Some departments will continue working.
The curtailments are in response to a combination of market conditions and inventory imbalance, Senior Vice President of Operations Jake Elston said in a press release.
“Our thought was to schedule this downtime during a holiday week when many team members can make use of the time with family,” Elston said. “We are hopeful that this outage puts capacity in better balance with markets in the back half of the year and will evaluate requirements based on economic conditions as they unfold.”
Crew members were given details at meetings or via postings at the plants. Shipping is expected to continue as normal.
