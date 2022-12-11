Fred Meyer employees look on as long time employee Linda Johnson participates in a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of recent renovations at Fred Meyer in Roseburg on Friday. (Below) The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra performs at the ceremony.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Employees attend a red ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of recent renovations at Fred Meyer in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra performs during a red ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of recent renovations at Fred Meyer in Roseburg on Friday.
Linda Johnson took a position as a cashier at the Consumer Warehouse in 1978. On Dec. 9, at 9 a.m., Johnson took a pair of oversized golden scissors in hand and cut the large red ribbon for the grand re-opening of Fred Meyer on Garden Valley after 44 years of service and with no sign of retirement in sight.
“I had to take care of my two daughters in 1985 which was right after this store opened in 1984. I came over from the Warehouse where I started working in 1978,” Johnson said. “I enjoy my customers, I have been invited to Christmas parties and found walking partners. When I do retire, I will miss them.”
Fred Meyer at its current location opened in 1984 and has undergone multiple remodels over the years.
“I came on in 1984,” Diannia Smith, the store’s assistant sales manager, said. “This is my third and final remodel.”
With all new coolers, new flooring, four new expanded grocery aisles, painting and cleaning of the outside of the building, among many other improvements, the $4.1 million remodel will keep Fred Meyer up-to-date and ready to serve Roseburg for many years to come.
“I am really excited. We came down from Portland for the big day,” said Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs for Fred Meyer in Portland. “The culture of this store is pretty amazing. A lot of associates have been here for many years.”
In fact, nearly half of the associates working at the Fred Meyer in Roseburg have been with the store for 20 years or more, according to Smith.
“We even have people who have transferred here from bigger city stores to get away from that hectic lifestyle,” Smith said.
“I have been a head cashier, cashier trainer, I have worked at the front desk and been a PIC trainer,” said Johnson of her jobs over the years.
The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra set up for their hour-long performance as Sarah McGregor, the program manager for Feeding Umpqua, was presented with a $5,000 check for the United Community Action Network.
“I just want to say thank you for the continued support,” McGregor said.
Associates and customers gathered together and warm smiles were shared as the lengthy construction and remodeling process symbolically ended with the simple cutting of a ribbon.
“It is nice to see a store with long-term associates and the way the Roseburg community has supported this store,” said Jacqueline March, a corporate Fred Meyer associate from Portland. “I am just so impressed with the people here.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
