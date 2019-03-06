J.C. Penney Company Inc. announced on Friday it would close 18 full-line stores — including three announced in January — and nine furniture stores across the country. The Roseburg J.C. Penney store, however, will stay open.
The news came after the annual financial report released on Feb. 28. Spokesman Carter English said in an email the only store the company will close in Oregon will be the furniture store in Portland, which will close in the fall.
“This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset,” English said. “It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision.”
The Roseburg store declined to comment.
Eligible employees who do not transfer to another location will receive separation benefits. All impacted employees will be given the opportunity to take a no-cost career training class on site.
The company had 864 stores as of Nov. 3. It closed 138 stores in 2017 and announced the closures this year within months of entities Payless, Gap and Victoria Secret announcing store closures and Sears selling to its chairman and largest shareholder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.