Norman Melson is suing Roseburg Mattress for just under $4,000 for failing to deliver a bed and mattress paid off in February 2014.
Karen Kohlman, an employee at Roseburg Mattress who is listed as a defendant in the court documents, said the store has systems in place that would have raised red flags if the bed was not delivered.
Melson went in to buy the bed and mattress with his wife at the time in September 2013. They paid the $1,900 down payment and continued paying until the whole thing was paid off in February.
“It was a really nice looking bed and mattress,” Melson said. “We wanted to pay it all off and then go get it. That was my understanding, that once we paid it all off, they would deliver it.”
One year later, the couple divorced, and Melson moved away. He gave her the receipts so she could go get the bed.
“I said ‘Here’s a going away gift, go pick up the bed,’” Melson said.
His wife, Joanie was diagnosed with dementia in 2016 and passed away in 2018. Her brother, Jonathan Livingston, went to Roseburg Mattress to ask for a refund since he didn’t have the bed.
“At no time did Joanie come in and say, ‘I never got my stuff,’” Kohlman said. “We didn’t know who got the furniture. We have procedures in place that we wouldn’t still have the products in the store.”
The case was filed June 20 with the Douglas County Circuit Court. Kohlman said the papers were served Monday.
