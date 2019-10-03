The oldest McDonald’s in Roseburg is undergoing a total makeover and will soon feature the latest style, features and services available.
Work on the restaurant at 511 NE Garden Valley Blvd. started about two weeks ago and should be completed by Halloween, said owner Patti Sanders.
When finished the restaurant will feature a whole new look inside and out, including floor tiles, ceiling, counters, restrooms and parking lot. The McDonalds will also have a kiosk and table service for those who prefer getting their food that way.
“It’s a pretty big change but we’re going to be happy to have it done,” Sanders said. The Garden Valley McDonald’s was built in 1975 and had a major remodel in 2001, she said.
The current remodel was particularly challenging because of the small lot size, and parking lot, of the restaurant.
To do the work and keep the restaurant open Sanders has had to alternately close the drive-through, and then close the indoor seating and open up the drive-through.
“Obviously we don’t want to lose customers, so we had to get creative,” Sanders said.
Sanders bought the McDonald’s in 2017 along with four others in Douglas County — one on Steward Parkway in Roseburg and others in Sutherlin, Green, and Myrtle Creek.
The Garden Valley restaurant is the final one in the county to be remodeled, she said.
Sanders could almost star in a McDonald’s commercial.
She got a job in a McDonald’s the day after she turned 16 and stuck with it. She now owns seven McDonald’s in Eugene in addition to the ones in Douglas County, all under the business name M-D Sanders Restaurants.
The Garden Valley remodel, like all the others, was done in an effort to stay relevant and “provide more of a modern look and deliver service as convenient as possible,” Sanders said.
Part of that push toward convenience involves delivery service, which Sanders started at her restaurants last month.
Although delivery service is new here, McDonald’s worldwide have vast experience in that arena. McDonald’s has over 20 years of delivery experience in Asia and the Middle East, and offers delivery service in more than 21,000 restaurants across more than 80 countries, including 10,000 in the U.S.
