Tim Allen is the tool man in Douglas County, and he is also now the chairman of a shared interest group for an international trade association for equipment and event rentals.
The American Rental Association Board of Directors appointed Tim Allen from Roseburg Rental and South Umpqua Rentals in Roseburg and Myrtle Creek as the chairman to serve a three-year term on the association’s General Tool & Equipment Shared Interest Group.
The association is an international nonprofit trade association for equipment rental businesses and manufacturers and suppliers of rental equipment.
“I would like to think they feel I’m a good leader in that area,” Allen said. “I guess I’ve been on their radar and they thought I would be a good fit for the job.”
As chair, he will also serve on the national board as one of four appointed members with 15 elected members from all over the country. He found out in August he would be on the board and started his position in February.
“We will meet annually as a group to talk about issues that are important to us in our industry and what kind of efforts we want to make to better the industry over the course of the next year,” Allen said.
He expects to fly around the country five or six times a year for different meetings. He started Roseburg Rentals in 2009 and said going from ground zero to leading the industry and helping form policies is humbling and exciting.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for me, my business and our community,” Allen said. “The fact that my efforts have gone from trying to just learn from the industry to helping to lead the industry has really kind of hit home recently. It’s probably the most significant thing I’ve been a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.