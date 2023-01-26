Roseburg Public Schools’ board met in a work session Wednesday to discuss options for a proposed $81.3 million school bond that will appear on the May ballot.
The proposal includes $4.4 million on security measures, $31.5 million on rebuilding the Old Main at Roseburg High School and either $45.4 million or $37.1 million on health and safety upgrades.
The health and safety upgrades consisted of two options for the board; both included upgrades to plumbing, electrical, fire alarms and asbestos removal. But one package would address immediate needs in roofing and upgrades to heating system and improve ventilation, while the other would also address long-term roofing needs and install heating, cooling and air exchange systems district-wide. The difference between the two packages was $8.3 million.
“I understand air exchange stuff being important because classrooms get stuffy,” board member Charles Lee said.
The total cost for the bond will be $75.5 million for local taxpayers and the district will receive a $5.8 million state grant if the bond measure passes.
Several board members expressed concern about replacing the Old Main building.
“That’s the only way we can build the building,” Rebecca Larson, vice chair said.
Replacing or rebuilding the site was also included on the last two bond proposals for the school district, both of which failed to pass. The last bond measure, in May 2022, was $154 million.
“Waiting has a cost,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said, noting the impact of inflation.
The estimated cost of a $75.5 million bond would be 99 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Roseburg Public Schools’ board of directors will vote on the proposed bond measure at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Included in the safety and security improvements was: a district-wide controlled access system, a district-wide camera system, perimeter fencing around athletic properties at secondary schools.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
