More than a decade back in his hometown gave Joe Bardaville a good circle of friends to come celebrate his soft opening for Cup of Joe’s on Wednesday.
“When I got to come to work today, I felt like it was the first day of school,” Bardaville said.
He said he was a little nervous serving his first cup to his friend Andi Paris, but he was excited to have the shop.
“Everyone needs a daily dose of Joe,” Bardaville said. “I feel like I’m a conduit. I bring people together. It’s a place where everybody knows your name.”
He bought the shop with an agreement to buy all of the equipment over the course of a year after closing the Knock Knock Lounge. He said it got to be too big for him, but the coffee shop is a good fit for him.
“I love the people,” Bardaville said. “I loved being a bartender and now I can do something similar.”
People love being around Bardaville too. Pharis said he was one of her first friends when she moved to Roseburg from the East Coast and she told him she would be his first customer.
“I was scared I wasn’t going to be the first customer because we were running a few minutes late,” Pharis said. “I like to support my friends and small businesses and it just so happens my friend is a small business.”
Bardaville was born and raised in Roseburg. He went to Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College before he left the area to see what the world held. He came back 12 years ago and said he’s super happy to be back.
“I’ve always been a gypsy wanderer person when I was younger,” Bardaville said. “I need the people, I need a family. Maybe needing a home gives other people a home.”
The business is at 742 SE Jackson St., next door to Eagle Park. Bardaville lamented that none of the downtown events make it to his end of the street. He pointed out the statue of Hebe in Eagle Park that, to him, is a symbol of hope and openness.
“I hope to revitalize this end of Jackson St.,” Bardaville said. “Once you show up and claim the space, you change the energy. I’m trying to create what I didn’t see in Roseburg.”
