Stores were bustling Saturday in downtown Roseburg as people came to do holiday shopping during Small Business Saturday.
"There's a lot more foot traffic," said Cheryl Allen of Round 2 Redux, Antiques, Collectibles and Sell Stuff around noon. "Lots of people have come in, but sales are still a little slow."
With the closure of Brix Grill next door, due to the statewide freeze that impacted restaurants, business had been a little slow.
On Saturday morning, the store was decorated in the Christmas spirit with stars hanging from the ceiling, trees in various locations and even a few hidden Santas.
Allen said she didn't have any additional sales for the shopping day.
"I feel like our prices are reasonable," she said.
Just a little further down the street, Kid Cents did decide to add a sale, which seemed to increase business.
"A lot of people have come in," Ashley Miller said. "It's been awesome. We're really appreciative."
Roseburg Town Center, formerly known as the Downtown Roseburg Association, provided business owners with posters that were hung in many windows downtown, as well as stickers and reusable canvas bags.
"Our customers really like the bags," Jenn Williams said. "We really appreciate what the association has done to help promote this."
Williams said Kids Cents was closed for nine weeks at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which had been hard as rent and utility were still due.
