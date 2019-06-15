Tractor Supply Company is opening a new store in Sutherlin in July, its first in Douglas County and the fourth in Oregon.
The store in Sutherlin will employ about 15 people with about half of those positions reserved for full-time employees.
Tractor Supply specializes in rural lifestyle products for farmers, ranchers and similar lifestyles. It offers supplies for home, land, pet and animal care.
“The brand is passionate about serving its unique niche and has identified an opportunity to offer exceptional service and one-of-a-kind products to those living the ‘Out Here’ lifestyle in the Sutherlin community,” spokeswoman Niki Giacchina said in an email.
The store is still in the construction phase in one half of the old Ray’s Food Place, but is already looking for employees on its website.
City of Sutherlin City Manager Jerry Gillham said the company is taking over about 21,000 square feet of the store.
He said the city has been working with the company for almost a year, and he’s looking forward to having a store with a larger reach to bring people into the community.
“It will serve both the community, the rural farm community and all of north Douglas County, going into South Lane County for quite some time,” Gillham said. “What Tractor Supply does is it brings an all-new market to Sutherlin that would not have previously come here.”
“Seeing all the construction and the work and the signs up gives us the assurance so now we know for certain they’re coming and that’s good news,” Gillham said.
The Tennessee-based company has over 1,700 stores and is adding 80 in 2019.
