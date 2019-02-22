The Sutherlin School District School Board voted on Monday to reconfigure grade levels next year in an effort to help evenly distribute students among schools and increase student achievement.
The move toward grade reconfiguration is in response to growing enrollment, limited space and changing student needs. Superintendent Terry Prestianni said in December the change would require substantial classroom reconfiguration.
“Our educational leaders and school board members agree this shift will allow staff to better meet the needs of our students by providing them with a more productive academic experience,” Prestianni said in a news release.
After a recent bond measure to build more infrastructure failed in May 2018, the effort aims to alleviate problems with the capacity of its buildings, teachers, administrators and parking sites.
Third-grade students will move up to West Intermediate Elementary School, and sixth-grade students will move up to Sutherlin Middle School. An additional special education teacher will also allow the district to restructure that program to better serve students.
“We are grateful for the support of our students, parents, staff and community as we undergo this process to ensure our children are receiving the best education possible,” Prestianni said.
The district will hold future parent meetings to discuss strategies to make the transition as smooth as possible for students, parents and staff.
