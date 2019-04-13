Despite having greater consequences than a letter grade in school, people all over the country still procrastinate on project deadlines — especially Tax Day.
The deadline for individuals and most businesses to file their taxes; either sending it electronically or getting it postmarked and sent by mail is Monday.
The Roseburg post office will postmark anything brought to the counter and handed to an employee until the office closes at 5 p.m. or dropped in the collection boxes before 3 p.m.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, 90% of people will file their taxes online, but the remaining 10% will mail it in themselves or take it to a Certified Public Accountant like Liz Fryer at Watters & Fryer CPAs.
“This is absolutely crunch time because people can file an extension, but that doesn’t extend your time to pay,” Fryer said. “It’s kind of like we’ve been doing a two and a half month marathon and now we have had to sprint straight uphill for the last week. It’s just the nature of the business.”
With a federal government shutdown, a power outage that lasted for weeks for some in Douglas County and a new tax bill, Fryer and her team are working 13-hour days and seven days a week to wrap up the tax season.
“The biggest problem this year was, we lost power in our office for two and a half days which equates to 30 work hours,” Fryer said. “When you’re already working 12-hour days, that’s pretty hard to make up.”
As a way to simplifying tax filing in 2018, President Donald Trump proposed remaking the current tax form into a large postcard — a change that turned out to be not as simple as people thought.
“When they announced that most people going to be able to file on a postcard, it’s pretty humorous because all that means now is page one is a large postcard size, but that doesn’t change the fact you have page two, page three, page four,” Fryer said. “We’re not to the postcard stage by any means and I honestly don’t think we’ll ever get there.”
Fryer estimated she works on about 1,100 returns every year for individuals and businesses.
“It’s been an interesting year,” Fryer said. “May it go down in infamy.”
