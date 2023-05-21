Jake Shepherd at Crystal Creek Quality Meats has been a butcher since he was 18 years old and has not stopped doing what he loves. He took over the business in 2014, providing quality cuts of meat to the Roseburg community from animals like cows, emu, llama and pigs.
Shepherd says they use every part of the animal; nothing goes to waste expect for the obvious by-products of an animal. Each by-product is discarded and incinerated shortly after the processing of an animal begins.
When an animal is brought to the shop, it is processed and stored in a freezer where it awaits further processing. It’s a seamless and efficient process that involves about eight people, each with various jobs.
Rock music was blaring, especially curated for slaughter day. With knives attached to chain belts, each butcher took to their job with a practiced ease. Each employee cleaned not only themselves but knives, tools and their surroundings.
About four people began the process of skinning and removing large amounts of fat before transferring the carcass to Shepherd, who removes anything that cannot be sold.
A USDA certified inspector watched the entire process, taking into account all procedures that each employee uses to process the animal. This inspector examined each carcass before it is wheeled into the freezer.
“Jake has plans ready for the United States government that says he is going to do things a certain way. He is going to handle this animals a specific way, he is going to run his animals a specific way, he is going to do things in a specific order on the floor,” said the USDA Inspector, who could not be named due to safety reasons.
According to the inspector, there are “critical health points” each inspector looks for throughout processing. The inspector will look for disease in the meat, whether the meat is contaminated or anything that could be of harm to the public. Multiple times through the process, inspections are made on not only the carcass itself but the internal organs like the liver.
According to the inspector, Shepherd’s track record has been great. On slaughter day, the crew at Crystal Creek will process up to a dozen cows. If anything is found on a carcass that need further inspection, a blue tag is placed where a veterinarian will further examine it.
Cynthia McElmurry started at Crystal Creek Quality Meats nine months ago. She came from another business that was slowing moving away from custom cuts. She wanted to be in a place where she could learn what goes into processing an animal instead of just being a meat wrapper.
“I love it,” McElmurry said. “I have met a couple of pretty amazing woman who come in here and do it just the same as the men. It’s a lot of work and not everyone is up for a hard job.”
McElmurry was true to her word as she was one of the first butchers to get her hands on the animals as they entered the killing floor. She helped in briefly cleaning the animal before skinning the hide and trimming portions of fat from the carcass. Alongside the men, she did not hesitate to participate in some of the more gruesome aspects of slaughter day.
Crystal Creek Quality Meats’ Roseburg location is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 5357 N. Umpqua Highway, Roseburg, the Sutherlin location is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1280 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin. The Sutherlin location offers a higher selection of cuts, while the Roseburg location is mainly used for the processing of animals.
