The News-Review is pleased to welcome two Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism interns. Will Geschke and Nika Bartoo-Smith will spend the next 10 weeks reporting on stories in the Douglas County community.
Bartoo-Smith
Bartoo-Smith completed her bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Oregon at the beginning of June. During her time at Oregon, she spent a year and a half writing for the student magazine Ethos. She also wrote on the arts and culture desk at the Daily Emerald newspaper, before transitioning to associate editor for the desk as well as the coordinator for community engagement.
While working for student journalism, Bartoo-Smith discovered her passion for writing stories that uplift underrepresented communities and highlight the storytelling aspect of journalism.
Originally from Portland, Bartoo-Smith is excited to spend time reporting in Douglas County this summer and getting to experience what it feels like to live in a smaller town.
“Part of what excites me most about this opportunity is getting to explore Roseburg and spend time getting to know the community,” Bartoo-Smith said.
Before starting her undergraduate degree at the University of Oregon, Bartoo-Smith spent four months traveling around Southeast Asia and Europe.
“While traveling, I not only learned a lot about myself, but I also discovered my passion for getting to know people and communities,” Bartoo-Smith. “Everyone has a story and I want to help tell as many as I can.”
Special Sections Editor Erica Welch said she is excited to welcome Bartoo-Smith on board this summer.
“We are all looking forward to having another intern join our team,” Welch said. “I am sure she will have lots of fun covering some of the great community events happening all summer long.”
While not working on a story, Bartoo-Smith enjoys trying new vegan recipes, going to the farmers market and snuggling up next to her orange tabby cat with a good book.
Will Geschke
Geschke recently graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, where he focused on studying multimedia journalism. He previously worked at the university’s student newspaper, the Daily Emerald, for two years as a photojournalist.
Geschke, who is a native of California’s Bay Area, has always had a love for photography, storytelling and multimedia, but his work at the Daily Emerald helped inspire him to turn it into a career.
“The Emerald was really a turning point in my life,” Geschke said. “It was my best chance to get firsthand experience working on something I was interested in. It ended up changing the course of my college career, and it helped me truly find my passion.”
During his time at The News-Review, Geschke hopes to use photography, videography and social media to tell diverse stories in a new and interesting way.
Tiffany Coleman, the editor of The News-Review, is excited about having Geschke join the news team.
“It’ll be good to have someone with more of a multimedia focus,” Coleman said. “I’m just as excited as he is to see the work that we will be able to create together.”
