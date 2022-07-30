Firefighters work on the roof of a two-alarm fire at the Winston Church of the Nazarene in February 2021. The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association awarded the photo second place in the Best News Photo category of its 2022 Better Newspaper contest.
Cover image of the award- winning Our Umpqua: Archie Creek Fire special publication.
Nathan Miller/
The News-Review
Firefighters work on the roof of a two-alarm fire at the Winston Church of the Nazarene in February 2021. The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association awarded the photo second place in the Best News Photo category of its 2022 Better Newspaper contest.
South Umpqua senior Justin Jenks (2) is consoled after Siuslaw defeated the Lancers 14-9 in the 2021 Class 3A state title game in Cottage Grove. The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association awarded the image third place in the Best Sports Photo category of its 2022 Better Newspaper contest.
The News-Review received nine awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, which was announced Friday at the organization’s 2022 Convention in Welches.
The newspaper was third in the General Excellence Award, the top newspaper prize in the state. The award is given to the newspaper with the best overall product and based on samples of the newspaper during 2021.
The newspaper staff won the Best Special Section or Issue category with its Our Umpqua: Archie Creek Fire. The special publication, which is a compilation of community stories and photos that documented the devastating fire. The special publication was designed by Nathan Miller.
Former business reporter Scott Carroll won for Best Coverage of Business and Economic Issues and for Best Enterprise Reporting.
Former reporter Carisa Cegavske finished first in Best Feature Story and was third in Best Government Coverage.
Donovan Brink received a third place award for Best Feature Story: General with his story titled “Symbol of Healing,” which is about a local artist who turned a tree stump left behind after the Archie Creek Fire into an octopus to symbolize healing and rebirth.
Sports Editor Tom Eggers earned a third place award for Best Sports Story with his “An Athlete for all Seasons.”
Mike Henneke was runner-up for Best News Photo and finished third in Best Sports Photo. Henneke is a page designer and photographer for The News-Review and previously served as its news editor.
According to its website, ONPA “is organized to represent the common interests of Oregon newspapers, to promote the value of newspaper advertising and to further the public’s understanding that strong newspapers are the cornerstone of a democratic society.”
The News-Review is a member of ONPA, a trade association composed of weekly and daily paid-circulation newspapers serving large cities and small communities across the state.
