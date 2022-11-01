Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a five-part series on the radio stations owned by Brooke Communications.
As the program director of The Score, a sports-focused radio station simultaneously broadcast in Roseburg and Canyonville owned by Brooke Communications, Joey Keeran wants to keep the focus on what’s happening around him.
A student-athlete himself growing up in the Portland area, Keeran started his journey toward radio when he took his first journalism class as a junior at Barlow High School in Gresham.
“I knew that a career as an athlete wasn’t in my future,” Keeran said. “I wasn’t big enough, wasn’t strong enough, wasn’t fast enough. But I enjoyed reporting on it, writing about it, being at the games and covering things like that.”
Keeran took the journalism pathway through college, graduating from the University of Oregon. Years of job searching eventually brought him to Roseburg, where he was hired by Brooke Communications a decade ago, and eight years ago, was promoted to run its flagship sports station.
Pat Markham, who owns Brooke Communications, first purchased KRNR AM, and converted it into a sports-focused station soon after. In 2019, the company purchased KWRZ-FM, a Canyonville classical music radio station owned by the University of Oregon, and began simultaneously broadcasting The Score’s content over the two stations.
Brooke Communications and The News-Review are both part of Lotus Media Group, which is owned by Markham.
The purchase of the FM station allowed for the signal to reach farther into more rural areas of Douglas Counties, in communities like Days Creek and Glide where the AM station couldn’t be broadcast.
“We want to reach everybody in Douglas County … We want to make sure that people in those communities don’t feel like they’re overlooked,” Keeran said.
The focus of the station is usually on local high school sports and Umpqua Community College. Oregon State sports are also broadcast on the station, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers. NASCAR and NFL games are sometimes broadcast as well, but Keeran says that the farther the sports get from Oregon, the less he thinks the station should broadcast them.
“We’ve gotten back more with local programming, trying to get a voice here and give people an opportunity to talk about sports locally, instead of feeling like you have to call somebody in New York or L.A.,” Keeran said. “Being able to give the state of Oregon, Douglas County, a little more attention on our airwaves, that’s been my focus.”
Keeran is the only paid employee at The Score — his main role at Brooke Communications — but he also broadcasts sports reports on the company’s news station, KQEN, and writes sports content for The News-Review, serving as a shared resource between the radio stations and newspaper.
On The Score, he hosts a weekly show during the school year called DC Sports Spotlight, an interview show that brings in a new student-athlete or athletes onto the radio station to highlight the accomplishments of students whose achievements may have otherwise flown under the radar in communities outside of their own.
“My goal has always been to just try and be able to highlight the accomplishments of student athletes here in our area,” Keeran said. “Because there’s a lot of young people that do a lot of really cool stuff and have big moments. As a former high school student athlete myself years ago, I think it’s really cool.”
Keeran’s excitement for sports is palpable — he’s jittery and joyful when he talks about his job.
“There will be a lot of moments when it’s cold, and you’re shivering, but if I find the game exciting, I’m up there tensed up and clenched because I’m just so excited and involved in what’s going on,” Keeran said. “My heart’s racing, I know what’s on the line, and I really get into that.”
His excitement also comes from his previous experience in high school sports, knowing the workload and pressure that goes into competing at such a young age. Keeran recalled a day when, during a football game for Barlow High, he got two sacks in one day, winning player of the week and even having an appearance on local TV.
“That’s something I still remember now,” Keeran said. “I think it’s cool to be able to provide something similar to student athletes in the area, just to be able to give them a voice and let them talk about themselves.”
The Score has some of the lowest ratings of any radio station in the Roseburg area, according to ratings company Eastlan’s most recent report in winter of 2022. But Joey Keeran doesn’t necessarily see this as a negative — the purpose of the station is to serve the community, and even if it’s a niche market, it’s a dedicated one.
“People always think it’s going to be some musclehead jock guy who listens to the station, but we draw moms and grandmas and grandpas that all want to tune in,” Keeran said. “With our focus locally, I think it draws in that audience of people that aren’t fans of the NFL, but fans of what’s going on here because it’s connected to the community.”
