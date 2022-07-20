Tonya Ferber went to a bachelorette party in Bend at a paint-your-own ceramics studio about 11 years ago — while fun, she realized she wanted a place where you could buy food and drinks while painting ceramics.
“For 11 years, I've always thought if that doesn't come to Roseburg, that might be pretty cool to open a business and do that,” Ferber said. “My husband had said if you don't try it now, you'll probably kick yourself later.”
Over a decade later and Ferber has made that dream a reality with Tuck’s Place, right here in the heart of Roseburg’s downtown, her home since 2005.
With an idea of what she wanted to offer, Ferber began to put her plan into action, and had to decide what to call her new business.
Tuck is a longtime nickname of Ferber’s — when she was born, country music singer and songwriter Tanya Tucker was well-known and Ferber’s parents began to call her “Tonya Tucker.” As she got older, her cousins and sister shortened that nickname to “Tucker” before it stuck in high school as “Tuck.”
“When I was thinking of a name, I asked my husband. We went to school up north together,” Ferber said. “He said, 'I think you need to have Tuck in it.'”
Thus Tuck’s Place was born.
With over 80 different ready-to-paint bisque ceramic designs, a wide array of paints, plus food and drink, Ferber is hopeful Tuck’s Place will appeal to a wide range of people — somewhere for corporate events, birthdays, bridal parties and anything in between.
While Ferber hopes Tuck’s Place will be a destination for ceramic painting, it will also serve as a restaurant for people to dine-in without painting or for people to place orders to-go. Ferber and the chef finalized the menu last week — deli-style wraps, paninis, charcuterie boards, beer, wine and spirits.
While Ferber is excited about the new business, it is quite a shift from the career she is coming from. For the past 22 years, she worked in the medical field, most recently as the operations manager for Centennial Medical Group.
“I'm a little nervous about it because it is something totally different,” Ferber said. “But why not start a new career at 42, right?”
For the past several months, Ferber kept busy teaching herself how to use the kiln and learning about the process of ceramics. She relied a lot on Google searches and different forums to become proficient in the glazing and firing process, receiving lots of support and advice from the businesses she bought products from.
Tuck’s Place is slated for a soft opening in about a month, followed by a grand opening in the fall, before holiday season and colder weather begin pushing people indoors, according to Ferber.
“It's been exciting for me to know that I'm doing something that I said I should do 10 years ago, but never really thought I'd do it,” Ferber said.
