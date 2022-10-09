Eyeing having more “themed” trucks in its fleet, Roseburg Towing started by recently purchasing a new flatbed hauler to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Month. “It definitely turns some heads,” operator Ira Huskey (pictured) said.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one local company is showing its support in a big, big way.
Roseburg Towing recently acquired a brand new, 2022 Ford F550 flatbed and decked the white hauler in pink graphics to raise awareness not only for those who have been impacted by breast cancer, but also those who have had other forms of cancer affect their lives.
“I’ve always wanted a themed truck and, when I thought about it, cancer awareness is at the top of the list for me,” Roseburg Towing owner Clint Smith said. “It just made sense to do something like that.”
Smith said he started shopping for a new truck in August, while at the same time working with FX Design on graphics for the new rig.
“When I picked it up, I drove it almost immediately over to FX Design and they did a fabulous job,” Smith said. “We had been talking for the month before the truck arrived, and by the time we picked it up all of the graphics were ready.”
Smith, like so many others, has had cancer impact his family, as has Ira Huskey, the tow operator who jumped at the chance to be behind the wheel of the new rig.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to drive it,” Huskey said. “I’ve had people come up to the truck in parking lots and start crying or give me a hug.”
“We’ve gotten a huge outpouring of support from this truck,” Smith added. “We have had people just want a ride in the truck. People say they are so thankful that we did something like that and brought awareness (to cancer).
“Part of the reason we wanted to do is that cancer has touched everybody in one way or another.”
After being freshly washed, the pink graphics on the truck hard difficult to not notice.
Said Huskey of peoples’ reaction to the truck: “It definitely turns some heads.”
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
