Umpqua Growth Talks will host internationally known speaker, author and entrepreneur David Meltzer for a free, live, virtual event on Oct. 5 at Backside Brewing in Roseburg.
Wayne Patterson, executive director of the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership said, “Having David Meltzer available to interact and inspire local entrepreneurs in Douglas County is a major accomplishment.”
Patterson said Meltzer routinely headlines international conferences and charges tens of thousands of dollars to speak.
“This is a rare opportunity, and best of all — it’s free,” Patterson said.
Meltzer will be live on screen for a 20-minute presentation, followed by a 20-minute question and answer session with those in attendance. Patterson said his message is sure to inspire local business owners, no matter what the size of their company or what stage of growth it is in.
Meltzer is the co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment Agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire.
Seating is limited to the first 150 people who register. Every person in attendance will receive a copy of Meltzer’s most recent book, “Connected to Goodness: Manifest Everything you Desire in Business and Life.”
Call Umpqua Economic Development Partnership at 541-464-3527 for more information.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and
