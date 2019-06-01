Umpqua Health Alliance is being sued for almost $10,000 for allegedly failing to reimburse an employee for moving expenses, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
The plaintiff, Tasha Cockrum, said in the lawsuit she signed an employment agreement that included relocation reimbursements in 2017 but that she was never paid.
Cockrum said she provided receipts in accordance with her contract and attempted to collect the reimbursement several times in person, by email and by letter, according to the lawsuit.
Kat Cooper, the director of marketing and communications at Umpqua Health Alliance, said the company had not received the lawsuit which was filed in the Douglas County Circuit Court on May 21.
“We are not aware of any claim filed by Tasha Cockrum against Umpqua Health, nor are we aware of any basis for any claim by her,” Cooper said. “She’s a former employee who has not worked for us for over two years.”
Cockrum, whose phone number has a Kansas City, Missouri area code, could not be reached for comment. According to her LinkedIn page, Cockrum is a certified physicians assistant who received a master’s from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Umpqua Health Alliance is one of 15 Oregon coordinated care organizations serving the Oregon Health Plan, according to its website.
