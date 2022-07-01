At 11-years-old, Summer Fry began dancing at Kathryn Howard’s School of Dance — by 17, she was teaching classes. A few years later, 11-year-old Kendall Scott was her student. Now, Fry and Scott co-own Vibe Dance Company.
“Growing up, the studio was my happy space,” Scott said. “A place where I could come and feel completely like myself. If I was having a bad day, or if I was struggling with anxiety and I came to dance, it was all gone.”
Vibe Dance Company started a few years ago but opens its new doors to the public this month, with a soft opening on July 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a drop-in dance class. The new space is located in downtown Roseburg at 833 SE Cass Ave. in the old Leap of Faith Dance Studio.
Two different performance dance troupes are hosted through Vibe Dance Company. The Cosmic Crew is for kids with classes for various age groups and The Diva Dancers is the troupe for adults 18 and older. Between the two troupes, Fry and Scott estimate they usually have about 100 dancers. Summer season begins July 11 for both troupes.
“Not only do we have a strong dance program in terms of technical training, but first and foremost, we want the kids to feel confident, have strong self-esteem and to feel like they belong to something,” Fry said, speaking about the growing kids program she and Scott are working to create.
Currently, Vibe Dance Company has classes for kids 3 and older, but Fry and Scott hope to add a “mommy and me” class for even younger children.
One of The Diva Dancers main performances every year is a two-night Halloween special at Backside Brewing Co. The group transformed the warehouse and even hosted a costume contest for the crowd last year, which averaged 250 people each night, according to Fry.
Both troupes perform at various other shows hosted by the dance company throughout the year and are sometimes invited to perform at outside events. The Diva Dancers just performed at the Summer Arts Festival at the end of June.
The new location for Vibe Dance Company has two large studios covered in wall-to-ceiling mirrors and a few other rooms for changing or relaxing before and after class.
At Vibe Dance Company, seven instructors teach a variety of classes from Zumba on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. to drop-in dance Thursday nights at 6:45 and also offer a number of different performance-focused classes, totaling around 25 classes a week, according to Fry.
“What we want to continue to create with Vibe Dance Company is this sense of self-empowerment and confidence,” Fry said. “That each person that comes here feels better about themselves and not torn down.”
