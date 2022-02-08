MOD Pizza, which has developed a devoted following across more than two dozen states for its artisan pizzas featuring plentiful toppings and exotic sauces, has announced plans to open a restaurant in Roseburg this summer.
The new restaurant is scheduled to open in September at 1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd. The vacant building, which is about 2,800 square-feet, is next to Rodeo Steakhouse, which is located at 1200 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
MOD Pizza was founded in 2008 by Scott and Ally Svenson in their hometown of Seattle. Today there are 505 locations in 28 states and 366 cities, according to the company website.
The states with the most locations are Texas (93), Washington (67) and California (60). There are 29 locations in Oregon, including seven in Portland.
MOD Pizza is known for its artisan pizzas, which are custom made and customers can choose from more than 30 toppings — including artichokes, chickpeas and cucumbers — and eight finishing sauces, which include balsamic fig glaze, pesto drizzle and sri-rancha.
MOD Pizza is also known for its social goodwill in the communities it serves. At the heart of the company are two core beliefs: The first is that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to pursue their hopes and dreams. And the second belief is that businesses can and should play a role in addressing societal challenges.
“At MOD, that means doing our part to create a more accepting and equitable world by building a successful business that puts people first,” the company website says.
MOD also says it provides a hand up for people by providing opportunities to those formerly incarcerated, individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, youth between the ages of 16 and 24 who are not in school or employed, and those who have struggled with homelessness or are recovering from addiction.
In 2015, MOD Pizza was listed No. 7 on Fortune Magazine’s Best Places to Work in Retail.
“MOD strives every day to foster a sense of opportunity and belonging. Together, we’re building strong and passionate MOD Squad communities in every restaurant across the country,” the company says.
If it does open, MOD Pizza would be joined by a handful of so-called fast-casual chain restaurants that have opened in Roseburg in the last couple of years. Those restaurants include Five Guys, Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Crumbl Cookies.
Additionally, an In-N-Out burger is scheduled to open late this summer and the owners of Hanna Heritage Place, where Five Guys and Crumbl Cookies is located, have said they are looking for at least one restaurant to occupy a new building they are constructing in the same area.
Welcome Mod pizza. It's always good to have new businesses with different ideas open in our community.
