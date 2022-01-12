Another 16 insurance companies filed a joint lawsuit against PacifiCorp and its subisidiary, Pacific Power, in connection with damages from the Archie Creek Fire.
The companies filed the lawsuit in Douglas County Circuit Court on Jan. 5. They are seeking a combined $14.2 million from the electric company.
The 16 insurance companies are based in eight states across the nation: five from Ohio, three from Wisconsin, two from Oregon, two from New Jersey and one each from Illinois, New York, California and Florida.
The companies are represented by Bryan R. Campbell, an attorney with the Seattle law firm Cozen O’Connor.
This is at least the fourth lawsuit filed in Douglas County Circuit Court by insurance companies against PacifiCorp and Pacific Power. Combined, nearly 40 insurance companies are signed on to these lawsuits. The language in each of the lawsuits is virtually identical.
All of the complaints claim the insurance companies and their customers suffered damages due to the negligence of Pacific Power and PacifiCorp.
Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California. Pacific Power is part of PacifiCorp, which has 2 million customers in six western states, according to its website.
The Susan Creek Fire, Smith Springs Fire, and Archie Creek Fire all began on Sept. 8, 2020, in the Umpqua National Forest in Douglas County, east of Glide, along Highway 138. The three fires ultimately merged on Sept. 9. The Susan Creek Fire, Smith Springs Fire, and Archie Creek, became collectively known as the Archie Creek Fire.
It destroyed more than 130,000 acres, 154 primary residences, and damaged many other structures.
Pacific Power knew that its electrical system was “old and aging, unsafe, and/or vulnerable to weather and environmental conditions,” yet it failed to keep the lines clear of vegetation or take preventative measures in the face of known high-risk weather conditions, the complaints say.
Pacific Power also negligently and improperly re-energized its powerlines without ensuring they were clear of and/or had not come into contact with trees or other surrounding vegetation, according to the complaints.
“The fire was caused by negligent and improper maintenance, inspection, ownership, and operation of the powerlines and surrounding vegetation, owned, operated and maintained by Pacific Power,” the complaints say.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 8, Pacific Power’s powerlines failed, causing surrounding vegetation to ignite about 3 miles downriver from the community of Steamboat, the complaints allege.
“This ignition is the Archie Creek Fire origin,” according to the complaints. “The Archie Creek Fire ignited due to Pacific Power’s failure to properly identify and mitigate hazard trees and maintain vegetation near its transmission lines.”
A spokesperson for PacifiCorp said the corporate policy is to not comment on ongoing litigation.
In one of the complaints filed last month by 16 insurance companies, those companies are represented by Craig S. Simon, a prominent attorney and managing partner with the Irvine, California law firm Berger Kahn, to represent them.
Simon was named California Attorney of the Year in 2021 by the Los Angeles Daily Journal, largely for his work as co-lead counsel for more than 100 insurance companies who had sued the Southern California Edison power company following a fire in November 2018.
The Woolsey Fire destroyed more than 150 square miles and 1,000 structures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Southern California Edison eventually settled with the insurance companies for $2.2 billion.
Simon was also co-lead counsel in another fire involving Southern California Edison, in 2017. That blaze, known as the Thomas Fire, resulted in a $1.16 billion settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.