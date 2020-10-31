Work continues on the Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurant going up near Roseburg High School. Barring any construction snafus, the restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year, said franchise owner James Smith.
Plans call for over 8,000 square feet of interior building space at the site at 722 W. Harvard Ave. Mountain Mike’s will cover about 3,000 square feet and Cascades Coffee House will be about 1,100 square feet. Smith said he will be looking for two other tenants to fill the rest of the space.
Mountain Mike’s will be looking to hire between 30-35 employees and Cascades Coffee House will have about 20 employees, Smith said. The hiring process should begin around Thanksgiving, he said. Smith has already hired a manager, who will begin training at the Mountain Mike’s in Medford, which Smith also owns.
Outlier Construction, out of Medford, is the general contractor at the Roseburg site.
