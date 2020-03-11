MYRTLE CREEK — Laura Hollifield and Henry Stevens were named Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and Man of the Year, respectively. Saturday’s celebration, held at the Elks Lodge in Myrtle Creek, marked the 62nd anniversary of the Citizen of the Year Awards.
Hollifield’s award was given to her by Terri Day, who won the same award last year. Day pointed out that winning the Woman of the Year award was a family affair — her mother won the same award in 2017.
Along those lines, Day said, Hollifield has a special bond with her family, especially her brother and daughters. Hollifield’s volunteer work began when her daughters were in school, using her organizational skills to help out with school events, Day said.
“She is a wife, mother and grandmother and continues to be a very active volunteer in our great community,” Day said.
Hollifield’s volunteer activities include her work with the Dinner on the Bridge, Annual Crab Feed, the Chili Feed during the Winter Festival, and other Lion’s Club and community activities, Day said.
She had her own booth selling cotton candy and other items at the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival, which made her an obviouis choice for Booth Chairman of the Summer Festival Committee, Day said.
“She manages the booths and the chaos that goes with trying to accommodate everyone who expects special treatment,” she said.
Stevens was presented his 2020 Man of the Year award by Ted Romas, himself a prior winner in 2008.
Romas told the gathering that the criteria for this award is to honor someone who “has been actively involved in our community in a number of ways over the last several years.”
“Our 2020 Man of the Year definitely meets that criteria,” Romas said. “I know him well enough to tell you he takes the promotion of our Myrtle Creek-Tri City area as a tourist destination very seriously. Personally I think it’s his passion.”
Other winners announced at the event were Legacy Circle winners Richard “Dick” Roscoe Chaney and Dolores Hanson, both of whom passed away last year. The Legacy Circle was established to honor prominent local citizens who recently passed away, representing a continuum of honor that cannot be broken.
Hanson moved to Myrtle Creek when she was 13. She later married and started her own bookkeeping and tax preparation business, which she ran for nearly 50 years, before retiring at the age of 82.
Chaney attended Myrtle Creek High School and was drafted when he turned 18 in 1944, during his senior year in high school. A chair at his graduation was draped with his gown and his diploma was given to his parents.
Chaney returned home in 1946 and later began a 30-year career the local phone company. He retired in 1987, and during his tenure at work he only missed eight days total.
The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award was Sony Murray. A longtime realtor, Murray also organize local events, helped with downtown benches and planters, and was involved with placing banners on the bridge.
The Grocery Outlet in Tri City, owned by Tom and Angie Criss, was named Business of the Year.
