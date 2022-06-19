Construction begins on Anderson Market, located at the corner of West Harvard and West Harrison in Roseburg. The existing market will remain open while a new larger store site, just to the north, is being constructed. New sidewalks and landscaping will be installed along with a new fuel station, which will be built where the store is now.
A new building is planned for Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg.
A site plan review application filed with the City of Roseburg said buildings totaling just over 6,100 square feet will eventually be demolished with new structures of nearly 3,400 square feet being constructed.
Tom Rogers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is overseeing the effort. The property is owned by Paramjit Kaur. Rogers said the county assessor’s records show the current store, on the corner of West Harvard and West Harrison Street, was constructed in 1937.
Rogers said different stages of construction have been found, however. He said an apartment on the back of the store had a basement and may have been built first. That apartment and part of a nearby building were demolished in the past couple of weeks. The rest of that structure, along with a former service station building, will remain in place. The property site extends west to West Maple Street.
Rogers said the existing market will remain open while the new larger store site, just to the north, is being constructed. New sidewalks and landscaping will be installed along with a new fuel station, which will be built where the store is now.
Site preparation work is underway. Rogers said he hopes to have underground utilities go in starting next week, with concrete work the following week. However, that is pending the issuance of a construction permit. John Lazur, an associate planner for the city said staff is waiting for the applicant to submit additional information.
Rogers said no schedule is available for the total project because it will be done in phases.
