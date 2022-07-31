MYRTLE CREEK — LJ’s BBQ is one of the most recent new businesses to be part of the explosion of new growth and development in Myrtle Creek. They are located on the upstairs level of the Taphouse on Main Street.
“After Kelli Johnson decided to shut down Smokin’ Friday’s, she said ‘So I hear you can BBQ,’ and after a food interview and a two-week whirlwind, we opened up on May 23,” said Laura Jones, co-owner of LJ’s BBQ. “Our rubs and a lot of our sauces are homemade, as well as our side dishes.”
With a community that has shown great support for this new business and their food, combined with Jones’ love to cook, LJ’s looks to the future with excitement and poise.
“We have been doing cooking for 25-30 person gatherings at our home for years,” said Jones. “We are doing what we love, but on a larger scale.”
Jones runs LJs with her youngest son and co-owner, Kyle.
Over the last few months, a number of new businesses have opened, or have been taken over by new ownership, in the Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Riddle areas of Douglas County.
This recent boom is accompanied by new construction on Pruner Road and the ongoing development of the area around Exit 103 off of Interstate 5.
“I think the new Grocery Outlet opening really inspired growth around the South Umpqua Industrial Park,” said Ted Ramos, secretary and treasurer of the Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce. “That led to this growth.”
Ken and Cindy Grizzle are part of this new growth and development with their flower and gift shop located on the corner of Oak Street and First Avenue. The Grizzles received the keys to their new building the day before Thanksgiving.
“We were very thankful and our family was so excited,” said Cindy Grizzle, the owner of Cindy’s Flowers and Gifts.
“I have had so many people come in glad to have a local gift shop so they don’t have to drive to Roseburg,” she said. “We have nine local vendors in the gift shop and are doing some bigger events at the casino.”
It is not only business growth, but housing subdivisions are also being developed.
“We have one 24-unit subdivision getting ready to start and another 52-unit subdivision on deck to be built,” said Lonnie Rainville, the city administrator for Myrtle Creek.
The Body Bar is another example of a new business that recently opened in Myrtle Creek. It has been open since early this year and remains busy and booked.
“We have been really busy,” said Nicole Dodson, owner of The Body Bar, “plus, we just got our sign up and that is good for us.”
All of this growth comes on the heels of the COVID-19 mandates, but is considered largely new development.
“I think we only saw two closures during COVID-19,” said Rainville. “This is all new businesses coming to Myrtle Creek.”
Even older established businesses are getting new ownership and finding themselves in the middle of an economic expansion.
“This furniture store has been here for 21 years and I have people come in regularly that tell me they had no idea there was furniture in Myrtle Creek,” said Morgan Hernandez, who is one of a three-person partnership that recently took over Homestead Furniture, Consignment & Gifts. “We just celebrated our three-month anniversary with a nice dinner together.”
One issue that has been a deterrent is the older buildings downtown that need updated or repaired prior to use.
“There is a cost associated with many of the downtown buildings and that makes it hard for some investors,” said Rainville, “but, even with that, we are still seeing some new businesses willing to do that work.”
Gail Black of the Myrtle Creek Visitors Association recognizes another area of potential need.
“We are getting a lot of new people in town, but they are not young people,” said Black, “they are not necessarily seniors, but we are not bringing in the youth.
“We also just can’t expand too much because of the mountains and river,” Black added. “We are almost at our limit but they keep expanding, little by little.”
