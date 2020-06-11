Pappardelle pasta with braised beef and pork ragu, handmade spaghetti carbonara with smoked duck and fresh spring peas, beef short ribs, parmesan crusted cod, and for those who can afford it — at $85 a pop — Beef Waygu flown in from Japan that the chef cooks tableside. That even comes with a certificate with information about the cow.
Oh, and don’t forget the rhubarb turnover and alder smoked Negroni to cap the meal off.
Those are some of the offerings at Craft 22, an upscale, downtown Roseburg restaurant that officially opened Friday.
Craft 22 is located in an historic building at 809 SE Main St. Last fall Nathan and Kareema Radford took over the historic property that had housed Jasmine’s Catering and Event Center. The 5,200 square-foot building was built in 1922 and features a large kitchen, vaulted ceilings and stained-glass windows.
About 50 people showed up for the restaurant’s launch, and Kareema Radford said while there may have been a hiccup or two, overall the night was a success and patrons left full and content.
“We had a few mishaps as to be expected, but overall I think the kitchen put out some amazing food and the customers seemed full and happy,” she said. “I feel so blessed to have customers coming out to support us.”
The Radfords had been focusing on catering since opening Craft 22, and when COVID-19 hit they began offering takeout as well. But the couple decided to open it up as a full-service restaurant and launched it with a soft opening Thursday and full opening Friday.
Nathan Radford is a graduate of the Oregon Coast Culinary School. Prior stints include executive chef positions at Riverview Terrace and the Roseburg Country Club, and an internship at Innisbrook Golf & Salamander resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.