With the Hampton Inn & Suites, Five Guys and Crumbl Cookies all drawing visitors, the Hanna Heritage Place in Roseburg has become a popular destination for locals and out-of-towners alike.
That popularity is almost certain to grow with the addition of several new businesses — including possible eateries — that are in the works for the site that’s just off Interstate 5 on Northwest Mulholland Drive, north of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
New plans at the site call for construction of a roughly 6,000 square-foot building housing several businesses, a new building to house a First Interstate Bank and a parking lot expansion that will initially feature four vehicle charging stations.
“Everything will be pleasant to look at and pleasant to use,” said Bruce Hanna, president of Hanna Limited Partnership. “It’s going to be nicely laid out, easy on, easy off.”
The larger building will be located just south of the Hampton Inn & Suites, and will eventually house two or three tenants, Hanna said. It will be similar in size to the 6,400 square-foot building to the south that was completed in 2020. That building houses Five Guys, which opened in the fall of 2020, a Spectrum office, which opened next door to that, and the Crumbl Cookies shop, which opened in the east corner of the building last May.
Hanna said although the development does not have any signed agreements for the space yet, they are “actively looking” and have fielded a number of offers, ranging from a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, commercial offices and more.
“We hope to get some leases in place during construction,” Hanna said. “We’d love to have the first tenant in there as we complete the building.”
Work crews have already done some prep work, including laying down dirt and putting in a driveway. The snow and rain have slowed work down a bit, Hanna said, but once the crews can get going again, they should be able to complete the shell of the building in about four months.
After that, the finish work to meet the specific needs of the tenant will take place. Guion Randol Contracting, of Roseburg, is the general contractor on the project, while i.e. Engineering, also from Roseburg, is the engineer.
The new First Interstate Bank will be located just north of the Hampton Inn, at the northwest corner of Mulholland Drive and Cecil Avenue.
Plans call for a 3,200 square foot building on about an acre of land, with drive-through teller stations, parking spots and landscaping outside.
Hanna said crews just moved a construction trailer onto the site and work is about to begin. Chambers Construction of Eugene is the general contractor on the project, while i.e. Engineering is the engineer.
“I think they’re going to start imminently and it should take about six months to build,” Hanna said.
First Interstate Bank is headquartered in Billings, Montana, and has over 150 locations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.
There are nearly three dozen branches in Oregon.
This will be the second First Interstate Bank in Roseburg; the other is located at 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd. The only other Douglas County branch of the bank is in Reedsport.
Hanna said among other things, the bank will be a “solid, stable provider “ of jobs here.
“We’re excited about them,” he said.
The charging stations are being built by Rivian. Based in Irvine, California, Rivian is a startup manufacturer of electric trucks and commercial delivery vans aimed to compete with both established automakers like Ford and General Motors and electric vehicle leader Tesla.
“The Rivian deal came about after being contacted directly by Rivian,” Hanna said. “We had originally looked at adding electric charging in the Hampton plan, but this actually works out better.”
Like Tesla, which has built 30,000 chargers worldwide, Rivian is setting out to build its own charging network — the Rivian Adventure Network, or RAN.
According to Rivian, there will be more than 3,500 charging stations at 600 sites across the country by the end of 2023. Rivian has said its network will be multi-layered, featuring a mix of DC fast chargers, 240-volt Level 2 chargers that take more time, and home chargers.
The mid-level chargers, which the company is introducing as its Rivian Waypoints program, is for charging at locations when time is not really an issue, such as hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, parks and campgrounds.
Hanna said the plan is for Rivian to start with four charging stations initially at the site, then likely add two more later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.