Members gather at the grand opening of Myrtle Drugs. From left to right are Tarmel Cumpston, Shirley Stratton, Patty Chapman, Emily Savage, Michael Daher, Lonnie Sanders, Kathy McGinnis, Nicole, and Debra Chambers.
A new pharmacy in Myrtle Creek had its grand opening this week.
Myrtle Drugs, located at 821 S. Main St., had a soft opening on Nov. 29, and its official grand opening Monday. This location used to house the Safeway pharmacy, but that closed at the end of August.
Dr. Michel Albert Daher will be the owner and pharmacist in charge. Daher is also associated with the Pax Pharmacy in Duarte, California.
The pharmacy manager is Emily Savage, who knows the location well — she has been a pharmacist there for the last 12 years, five when it was the Pharmacy Express and the last seven when it was Safeway.
Savage said she was born and raised in Canyonville, and when she learned this summer that the Safeway pharmacy was closing, she set out to try and find a replacement.
“I was anxious to get something open for our local people, because there are a lot of retired people who can’t drive to Roseburg,” Savage said. “Things have been going well so far.”
Daher also knows the area; he received his doctorate in pharmacy from Oregon State University in 2013. He completed his residency in Ambulatory Care at the OHSU and Old Town Clinic in Portland, Oregon in 2014 and opened Pax Pharmacy immediately after, according to the Pax Pharmacy web site.
The specialized services he provides include long term care services, diabetes specialized care and medication therapy management.
The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Sunday.
(1) comment
This is good news for the area....we need a lot more pharmacies since BiMart closed theirs.
